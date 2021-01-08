Burke, who was being held on a felony drug charge following his Oct. 9 arrest, was scheduled to appear in court earlier on Monday, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday.
Jones said it appeared Burke committed suicide. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Two other inmates died last year while in custody at the jail in Prince George. A third inmate who was diagnosed with breast cancer died after she was taken to a hospital due to a worsening in her condition.
