PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — An inmate who was found unresponsive at a Virginia jail has died of an apparent self-inflicted injury, authorities said.

Sean Burke, 51, was found unresponsive in his cell at Riverside Regional Jail Monday evening, Jail spokesperson Lt. Charlene Jones said in a news release. Jail staff conducted CPR on Burke, but it was unsuccessful. Paramedics had also assisted.

Burke, who was being held on a felony drug charge following his Oct. 9 arrest, was scheduled to appear in court earlier on Monday, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday.

Jones said it appeared Burke committed suicide. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Two other inmates died last year while in custody at the jail in Prince George. A third inmate who was diagnosed with breast cancer died after she was taken to a hospital due to a worsening in her condition.

