Land told the committee the pandemic has also triggered an exodus of employees, with hospitals operating at 60% to 75% of full staffing.
“The picture is bleaker, not better,” she said.
Virginia sheriffs are reporting being stretched thin after responding to psychiatric emergencies that require them to hold people and transport them for treatment.
“I’ve had deputy sheriffs tied up for days at a time,” John Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, told the newspaper in an interview on Tuesday. “We’re at a crisis point.”