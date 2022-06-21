Officials: 1 killed, 1 hurt in cave-in inside Virginia mine

Placeholder while article actions load

RIPPLEMEAD, Va. — One mine worker was killed and another injured in a cave-in inside a mine in western Virginia on Monday afternoon, officials said. A Giles County emergency services official said the cave-in happened at the Lhoist Chemical Mine Plant in Ripplemead, news outlets reported. Limestone is extracted and processed at the site.

Authorities received an emergency call around 4 p.m. and when they arrived, they learned that a berm used to divert water shifted, causing the structure to cave in, according to Jon Butler, Giles County’s emergency services coordinator. A machine excavator inside the mine was “engulfed by material,” capsizing the excavator and trapping the operator in the cab, Butler said.

Emergency workers found the machine operator was dead, Butler said. Another worker was treated on the scene for minor lime chemical burns he suffered while trying to rescue his colleague.

Officials did not identify the workers. No other injuries were reported.

The mine will remain closed while the incident is investigated, Butler said.

GiftOutline Gift Article