It’s unclear how many people were displaced by the fire.
Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer said the fire was about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) away from his home.
Schleifer said the fire may have been an explosion that was triggered by a lit cigarette.
“It’s still a pretty active scene,” Schleifer said. “There is just a lot of smoke at the scene.”
Adams said that an explosion hasn’t been ruled out, noting that the fire may be similar to an August natural gas explosion that leveled three row homes and left one person dead.
“Although it’s very close to what we had a few months ago, it’s not a confirmed explosion,” Adams said
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
