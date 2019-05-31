GLENELG, Md. — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Howard County Maryland. It was the second twister to strike the county this week.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that weather service meteorologists plan to survey the area to assess the damage. There were reports of downed trees and damage to some homes as well as power outages.

The latest tornado struck Thursday afternoon. A tornado warning had been issued for the area, which is west of Baltimore.

Meteorologists said radar indicated rotation in storm clouds. They later confirmed that it was a tornado based on video.

Thursday’s tornado follows one that hit the Clarksville area May 23. Last month, weak tornadoes were also reported in the Monkton area of Baltimore County and in Dorchester County.

