“When you have done this as many years as we have, you think you have seen it all,” Salem Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter said in a news release. “The fair takes months and months of planning and while we are all extremely disappointed, the unknowns associated with staging an event of this magnitude, at this particular time, are simply too great. We feel badly for everyone, but we will be back.”
The Salem Fair began in 1988 and has overcome oppressive heat, gale force winds and torrential downpours, according to a city news release. City Manager Jay Taliaferro said the city will work with Deggeller Attractions to bring the fair back next year.
