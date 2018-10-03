ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. — The National Park Service says a car struck and killed a stallion in Maryland.

The Assateague Island National Seashore said in a statement that the 18-year-old solid bay also known as Sir Gruff was struck and hit by the car on Tuesday. It is not known whether speed was a factor in the crash.

News outlets report the horse and his band normally range between Tingles Island and Pine Tree backcountry sites, but have spent this past summer in the developed area.

Officials say Sir Gruff is the 19th horse to be killed on the Route 611 causeway since 1982. Another six horses have been injured.

