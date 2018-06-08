COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Fire officials in Maryland say a construction worker has died after falling down an elevator shaft.

WBAL reported that the accident occurred Friday morning in Cockeysville, which is outside of Baltimore.

Michael David Zeller was working in a building that was being renovated. A preliminary investigation indicates that Zeller may have fallen about 20 feet. It also appears that he became trapped between a wall and an elevator counter-weight.

Rescue crews were able to pull Zeller out. But the 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Local police as well as Maryland Occupational Safety and Health officials are also involved in the investigation.

___

Information from: WBAL-AM, http://www.wbal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.