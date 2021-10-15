“We think it was roaming and got caught in the snare,” Moses said.
Initially, officials believed five zebras escaped, but county Department of the Environment spokeswoman Linda Lowe said the owner now thinks only three zebras got out. That leaves just two zebras on the loose.
Animal control has been trying to catch the zebras by setting up a feeding station and a 8-foot-tall corral.
“They are animals that you just can’t walk up and put a lasso on,” county Animal Control Chief Rodney Taylor said. “They’re going to run away from you.”