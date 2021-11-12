“Petersburg is the best location ... now that Richmond has declined,” Morrissey said. “Losing the referendum in Richmond was a tragedy. But the silver lining may be relocating that casino to Petersburg.”
WTVR-TV first reported on the draft legislation and officials’ meeting with project representatives.
Representatives from several companies, including the One Casino and Resort, have approached city officials about building a casino there, Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham said.
Tax revenue generated by a casino resort development could help fund improvements to roads or raises for teachers, police officers and firefighters, Parham said. He hopes it could lead to a reduction in the city’s real estate tax.
A spokesman for the One Casino and Resort project declined to comment Thursday.