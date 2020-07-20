Rising Sun Fire personnel and zoo staff rescued eight other animals, including some snakes and an alligator, during the blaze, the zoo said in another Facebook post Sunday.
The wood-frame building where the animals were housed suffered about $150,000 in damage, according to the fire marshal’s office. The zoo is asking for the community’s help to rebuild the structure.
