Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has said officers approached Rochester because they believed there was a warrant out for him related to a robbery, news outlets reported. Two officers fired into the vehicle as it accelerated and struck one of them, Harrison said. Rochester got out and was arrested, but when officers realized he had been hit, they attempted to render aid. Rochester was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Police plan to release body-worn camera footage of the incident at a news conference Friday.
The attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the shooting, but and agreement has been reached to also allow the police department to conduct its own investigations to meet requirements of its federal consent decree.