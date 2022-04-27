Officials ID man killed in shootout with trooper, deputy

Placeholder while article actions load

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The man killed in the shootout Monday was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Goepfert has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and Jackson has been with the sheriff’s office for three years.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Westover convenience store about noon Monday after a 911 caller reported that a man pointed a handgun at him and demanded money, then fled, officials said. A short time later, a deputy in the Princess Anne area spotted a man who matched the 911 caller’s description and approached him, officials said. The deputy and the man both fired their weapons and the man fled.

When he was found, officials said Brink fired again and was struck when a trooper and deputy returned fire. He died at a hospital.

The office of the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the fatal shooting.

GiftOutline Gift Article