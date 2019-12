The proportion of outpatients who went to emergency departments in the state rose to 6.4 percent, the health department said.

The Virginia Department of Health said 5.8 percent of visits to emergency rooms and urgent care centers were made for influenza-like illness. The figure appeared to be well above those for both last year and the year before

In the District, 181 new flu cases were reported in the latest week, more than nine times the number for last year at this time.

