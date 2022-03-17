One student was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and parents or guardians picked up the other two for “appropriate medical care,” Principal Eric Eiswert said in a message to parents on Tuesday. All three have since recovered.
Baltimore County police spokesman Trae Corbin said one youth was arrested, but he couldn’t say what the criminal charge was. The “drug substance” also was not specified.
The school will take “any appropriate disciplinary action if warranted,” Baltimore County Public Schools spokesman Charlie Herndon said in an email.