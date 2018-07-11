FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — A loggerhead sea turtle has laid eggs in Delaware and officials say it’s a rare event for the state.

Rob Hossler is wildlife administrator for the state’s fish and wildlife division. He tells The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland that the turtle laid eggs Sunday on Fenwick Island’s beach. The loggerhead turtle is federally listed as an endangered and threatened species.

Beach patrol captain Tim Ferry says residents saw the turtle come ashore to nest and called police. He says the patrol and police alerted state officials and the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute.

MERR director Suzanne Thurman says the nest’s location was where high tides could hurt it. She says MERR officials moved the 78 eggs to Fenwick Island State Park and are handling their safety.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.