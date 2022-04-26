Officials: Man killed in shootout with trooper, deputy

Placeholder while article actions load

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — A man was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, officials said. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Westover convenience store around noon Monday after a 911 caller reported that a man pointed a handgun at him and demanded money, then fled, the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.

A short time later, a deputy about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away in the Princess Anne area spotted a man who matched the 911 caller’s description and approached him, officials said. The deputy and the man both fired their weapons and the man fled toward a field.

When responding deputies, Maryland State Police troopers and Princess Anne Police officers found the man, he fired again, officials said. He was struck when a trooper and sheriff’s deputy returned fire. A gun was found next to the man.

The man was taken to a hospital, where officials said he later died.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the fatal shooting. Officials generally release the names of those involved within 48 hours. A body-worn camera was active at the time and footage is generally released within 14 days.

GiftOutline Gift Article