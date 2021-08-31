MIDDLETOWN, Md. — Officials in Maryland are looking for 6-year-old twins who were last seen nearly a month ago.

Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami of Middletown were last seen on Aug. 1 or 2 on Red Rose Court, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies received the initial report that they were missing on Monday.

Christopher has brown eyes and a crew style haircut. He was last seen wearing a size extra-large t-shirt and shorts with sneakers. He is four-feet-tall and weighs about 80 pounds.

Kayleigh has brown eyes and hair with a shoulder-length braided hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a size small t-shirt and shorts with pink sneakers. She is four-feet-tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds.

The twins were last known to be with Brittney Hammond of Middletown, who may be operating a 2021 white Honda Pilot with Maryland license plate 4ES6629, but the sheriff’s office said their location is unknown at this time.