HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Elections officials say former state delegate Johnny Olszewski Jr. has won the Democratic nomination for Baltimore County executive by just nine votes.

The narrow margin allows the second-place finisher, state Sen. Jim Brochin, to request a recount.

The nine-vote margin comes out of more than 84,000 ballots cast.

News outlets say Olszewski’s victory was announced Friday night after a count of absentee and provisional ballots.

Olszewski led by nearly 350 votes after election day but saw his lead steadily erode as absentee ballots were counted.

The winner faces Republican insurance commissioner Al Redmer Jr. in November.

Election officials are still counting ballots in the state’s largest jurisdiction, Montgomery County, where Councilman Marc Elrich maintains a narrow lead over businessman David Blair for the Democratic county executive nomination there.

