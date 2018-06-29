BERLIN, Md. — Officials say a plane has crashed on a golf course near the Maryland coast.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported that the crash occurred just before 9:20 a.m. on Friday on the Assateague Greens Golf Course in Berlin.

Ryan Whittington of the Ocean City Fire Department said personnel rushed to the scene and requested multiple ambulances for serious injuries. Smoke was reported coming from the plane.

