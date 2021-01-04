“We’ve been able to strengthen our relationships with the poultry companies and others, and so we’ve been able to empower them throughout the year to take this on,” Pescatore said.
Poultry workers also fall into the category of critical infrastructure personnel. Pescatore said they would be some of the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine. But vaccination will most likely be on a volunteer basis and not as a condition of employment.
