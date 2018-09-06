RICHMOND, Va. — State officials say tourism revenues in Virginia had a record-breaking year in 2017, notching a 4.4 percent increase over 2016.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation said in a news release Wednesday that last year’s $25 billion in tourism revenue supported 232,000 jobs and $5.9 billion in salaries and wages. It also supported $1.73 billion in state and local taxes.

The tourism corporation, the state agency responsible for marketing Virginia to visitors, says all localities saw an increase in travel expenditures compared to the previous year.

The agency says the state’s travel industry has grown for eight straight years since the Great Recession.

