A news release from Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center says Eure worked at Parkside High School but was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The release says Eure is accused of having sexual contact with a student on multiple instances.

Wicomico County public schools Superintendent Donna Hanlin says the school is working with authorities.

The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear whether Eure has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

