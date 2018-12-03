CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Officials will announce an agreement related to the construction of a new court complex and parking structure that will serve a Virginia city and a county.

A news release says Charlottesville and Albemarle County officials will announce the deal Monday.

The Daily Progress reports the two localities have been in a years-long back-and-forth over the future of the courts, and whether Albemarle would pull its courts out of the city.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.