BURKEVILLE, Va. — Officials are breaking ground at the site where Virginia’s sex offender treatment center will be expanded.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the groundbreaking ceremony at the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation in Burkeville is Monday morning. The $110 million project will add 258 beds to the campus that has a capacity of 450. It is the center’s first expansion since it was moved in 2008 from a Dinwiddie County facility.

The center holds and treats sex offenders after their prison terms end if the courts deem them too dangerous for release.

Michael Schaefer, assistant commissioner for forensic services with the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, says the expansion should be completed in 18 months. He says it will also add room for treatment, medical and other support service.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

