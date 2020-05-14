Ocean City began lifting restrictions last week when it announced it would reopen its beach, Boardwalk and Inlet parking lot to the public.
Effective Thursday the town of Ocean City is also repealing its rule that Maryland residents or those traveling from the New York, New Jersey or Connecticut region must self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a May 14 declaration.
Some restrictions do still remain in effect, according to Mayor Rick Meehan. Ocean City’s restrictions on social gatherings, specifically groups of no more than 10 aren’t allowed to gather, remains in effect.
