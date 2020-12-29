Fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent.
Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift westward in the water, Coast Guard officials said in a new release. It was not clear whether the driver climbed or fell out, said Petty Officer First Class Tara Molle.
Coast Guard rescuers joined with the fire department, emergency medical services and police to search for the driver.
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is 17.6 miles (28 kilometers) long and runs from Virginia Beach to the Eastern Shore. It features two tunnels that run under the surface of Chesapeake Bay.
About 15 over-the-side crashes have occurred since 1984, according to the Virginian-Pilot.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WAVY-TV.