“Even though there have been fewer travelers this year as a result of the pandemic, we are seeing an uptick in the number of guns that passengers are bringing to the checkpoint,” Chuck Burke, the agency’s federal security director at the airport, said in the release.
The agency said 14 guns were caught at the airport’s checkpoint last year compared to 11 that have been confiscated so far in 2020.
Passengers can travel with firearms if it’s unloaded, placed in checked baggage and packed in a hard-sided case separately from the bullets, the release said. Travelers are not allowed to carry guns onto airplanes in carry-on bags.
