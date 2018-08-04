HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Heavy rainfall has pushed a Maryland lake to capacity, and officials are warning area residents of a possible dam breach.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Cascade Lake near Hampstead is again at maximum capacity and water is flowing through an emergency spillway.

Areas downstream of the lake are warned to prepare for large amounts of water. Numerous roads around the lake are closed.

Last month county and state officials began draining the lake and canceled most activities on the water after heavy rains damaged a nearby dam.

The sheriff’s office said storms Friday night caused additional damage to the dam.

The lake is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore.

