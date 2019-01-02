DUNDALK, Md. — Officials say a woman died in a New Year’s Day apartment fire in Maryland.

The Baltimore County Fire Department says 59-year-old Lillian Lyman Lindeman was pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful attempts to revive her.

News outlets report another resident of the apartment building reported smoke in his unit. The fire department says firefighters found Lindeman unconscious in the living room of a smoke-filled apartment.

A statement says the resident who reported the fire was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators determined the fire began when smoking materials ignited combustible items.

