The documents Carolyn Henrich found in the basement of her Silver Spring house made her laugh and cry at the same time. She shared her discovery with me.

Wrote Carolyn: “I am sending you one of my ‘finds,’ because it is so clearly a product of the government-focused professional lives my husband and I shared for nearly 40 years as education lobbyists, and because the content is so ‘timely’ given we are in the midst of the 2020 presidential campaign.”

D.C. is a company town. Even if you don’t work in politics, you become familiar with its tropes. Carolyn’s basement finds were the birth announcements she and her husband sent out after their daughters were born. Both announcements were written in the style of that Washington staple: the press release.

“Our first daughter was born soon after the 1984 election, in which I had worked 24/7 for the losing presidential candidate,” Carolyn wrote. “Channeling our discontent at the time, my husband, Joel Packer, thought up this idea for a birth announcement that we thought was unique and creative, and which certainly mirrored our D.C. experience.”

Rebecca Gail Packer was born on Dec. 30, 1984. Her birth announcement was on “Packer for President in 2020” letterhead, with a headline that read: “Newborn announces early presidential candidacy.”

Carolyn and Joel were said to be surprised by the news, “however, they eagerly accepted Rebecca’s request that they be active participants in her campaign.”

The press release included the points the newborn planned to include on her platform: increased funding of special nutrition programs for infants and pregnant women, higher tax credits for day-care expenses, and increased funding for public education, preschool and school lunches.

The announcement concluded: “Her proud daddy remarked, ‘The country needs fresh new leadership,’ while mommy was quick to add, ‘Of course I don’t expect she will be the first woman President.’ ”

Yeah, well . . .

On March 27, 1988, Elizabeth Anne Packer was born, like her older sister, at the Columbia Hospital for Women. At the time, Joel Packer chaired a coalition opposing Robert Bork’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The press release was on the same “Packer for President” letterhead and began: “Rebecca Packer, age 3, stunned the Washington political establishment by announcing that she plans to nominate her newborn sister, Elizabeth Anne, to the position of Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Rebecca was quoted as saying: “Quite frankly, I have been deeply distressed with the caliber of President Reagan’s nominees, such as Judge Bork. My little sister will provide a fresh progressive perspective on vital Constitutional issues and also shed new insight on emerging questions, such as if requiring preschoolers to eat broccoli can be construed as cruel and unusual punishment.”

Their father was quoted as saying, “Of course by the time Elizabeth gets on the Court we expect women will make up a majority of its members.”

Yeah, well . . .

Neither girl decided to enter national politics, though both, Carolyn said, stand by the platforms their parents envisaged for them. Rebecca works in policy development for a federal agency. Elizabeth works on economic development policy for an urban planning consulting firm in the District.

I’m impressed by the creativity of those birth announcements — and the foresight. The year 2020 must have seemed a long way away. Did a female president seem possible? Or inevitable? A female-majority Supreme Court?

Joel Packer died suddenly in January at age 65. Carolyn said that finding the birth announcements were a comforting reminder of her “very funny, smart and creative husband.”

It was also, Carolyn wrote, “a nice reprieve from the flood of bad news we hear every day. We are all so alone in our mourning, and we are all finding that our ability to grieve has been overshadowed by the collective fear and anxiety enveloping people worldwide. I want to shout out to all who are in this situation and let you know you are not alone.”

That sentiment sounds almost presidential.