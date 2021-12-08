“There I discovered a love of couscous, vin ordinaire, Gauloise cigarettes and those otherworldly Citroen sedans,” he wrote.
When Dan ran out of money, he returned to the USA and got a job installing car radios at Marty’s Electronics in Wheaton. Then he saw that ad; $300 later he owned the Citroen.
“What a feeling as the hydraulic suspension pressurized and the car lifted itself up like a camel after a rest at the oasis,” he wrote. “I didn’t feel a thing as the car floated over every bump. It was a sedan chair on wheels. It was good to be Le Roi.”
Unfortunately, the very next day, the car — its frame a rusty horrow show — failed its inspection. Dan drove the Citroen home. It sat for months outside his parents’ Silver Spring house until Dan sold it for $100 to someone who wanted it for parts.
“But I did get some use out of it,” wrote Dan, who lives in Chevy Chase, Md., now. “I would stretch out on its red velvet chaise longue of a rear seat and do my homework. A friend would come over and we would sit in it and talk. Or I would just pop into the driver’s seat and think ‘if only.’ ”
Eleanor Laughlin of Arlington didn’t even get $100 for her 1965 Plymouth Barracuda. It had been a college graduation gift, serving her beautifully on trips to the beach, even without air conditioning. Later, the car moved with Barbara to Connecticut and Upstate New York.
By the late 1970s, Barbara was married and back in the D.C. area. One day the Barracuda’s brakes gave out as her husband was turning into the driveway. With no money to repair it, the car sat in the garage. And that is where a man who’d come to read the meter spied the Barracuda and asked if it was for sale.
“I’m not sure how the deal was determined but the meter man did not have cash,” Eleanor wrote. “But he could deliver a cord of firewood stacked to us and tow away the car. A cord of firewood was then worth about $125. I can still see my beloved Barracuda being towed out of my driveway.”
In 1957, Fairfax’s Art Zimmerli bought a blue-and-cream, 1955 Cadillac Coupe DeVille off the lot of Capitol Cadillac, then at 22nd and M streets NW.
“By 1966 I was married with three children,” Art wrote. “The car still looked great but was starting to have issues and we needed something more suitable for a growing family.”
A Ford dealer gave Art a good price on a new station wagon, but offered only $200 for the Cadillac as a trade-in.
“I told them the tires were worth more than that and drove it to a farm we own and parked it in an old barn,” Art wrote. “Next time out to the farm, not only were the tires gone but so were the rims.”
The car sat there for years, sharing the barn with a few cows. “I had a full plate and the last thing I needed to do was try and get an old car without wheels running again,” Art wrote.
Many years passed. One day, a man who was doing highway construction nearby called and asked about the Cadillac.
“So I gave it away,” Art wrote. “As an ‘old car guy’ I have owned several antiques, but the two-tone Coupe DeVille is the one I wish I had kept.”
Self-described car guy Gerald A. Baughman has owned his share of interesting rides: a 1930 Ford roadster, a 1939 Plymouth coupe, a 1958 Chevrolet convertible, a 1964 Ford hardtop (with police interceptor engine) and three Chevrolet Corvairs. He doesn’t regret parting with any of them.
“I gave each sale a lot of thought and made the right decision,” wrote Gerald, of Fairfax. “However, there is a 1987 Pontiac Fiero coupe on view at my house. Despite subscribing to Road & Track since 1949, reading several other car magazines, and pondering the automotive universe daily, I like that worthless rear-engined, plastic-bodied example of a discontinued brand in the driveway to tell me and the world I’m still me.”
Gerald said he’s suffered some “erosion of self image” since turning 80, but remains a car guy, writing, “I say ownership of a car is not necessary and we will continue to be car guys when we move to the nursing home . . . and beyond.”
