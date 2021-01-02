The university says nearly all classes will be delivered online. There will be an exception for a limited number of courses and labs that require in-person hours. Faculty will reach out to students in those programs.
The university says prevailing conditions will determine if further modifications will be needed.
ODU offices will reopen on Jan. 4 to make sure student support services are still available. Telework and staggered on-site shifts are still encouraged wherever possible.
