Broderick said the campus would not reopen until the public health restrictions were lifted, and even then it would likely take “major shifts” to keep the reopening safe. He did not comment further on the timing of the reopening or what precautions would be implemented, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
“Developments in the weeks and months ahead will determine which scenario is the wisest to pursue for Old Dominion,” The Pilot quoted Broderick as saying in the email.
Nearby schools Christopher Newport University in Newport News and William & Mary University in Williamsburg also recently announced plans to reopen their campuses for classes this fall, the newspaper said. Radford University in Roanoke announced Tuesday that it planned to reopen Aug. 3.
