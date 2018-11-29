NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University has delayed opening its campus to investigate a reported threat.

News outlets cite an alert sent to the campus community Thursday morning announcing all offices and buildings at the Norfolk campus will remain closed until 10 a.m. Staff was instructed not to report to campus, and students were told to stay inside their secured residence halls.

All classes and activities until the campus reopens are cancelled.

University officials said they would provide an update at 9:30 a.m.

The threat was anonymous, but its nature has not been made public. The Virginian-Pilot reports that several streets around the campus have been closed.

