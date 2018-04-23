Geneva “Miss Gee” Curry at her club in Hyattsville, Md. Gee’s is the setting for a monthly gathering of veteran musicians who perform old R&B numbers. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

“It’s better to be seen than viewed,” Geneva “Miss Gee” Curry says. Translation: When you’re lying in your casket, it’s no fun for anyone.

But even better than being seen: being heard.

It’s the fourth Sunday in April and, like every fourth Sunday of the month, a crowd has descended on Gee’s, the club Curry owns on 52nd Avenue in Hyattsville, Md. From 4 to 8, there will be a nearly nonstop profusion of live oldies music played by live oldies.

“Don’t call me a dirty old man,” sings Robert “King Snake” Joines, in white slacks and straw fedora, black shirt and two-tone wingtips. “I’m just a sexy senior citizen. . . . Age is just a number. Take my number.”

Robert “King Snake” Joines sings with, from left, Michael McBride, Larry Joines and Emmett “Big Footz” Kittrell at Gee’s. Robert Joines organizes the monthly gathering. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Joines, 66, organizes the monthly event. It started about a year and a half ago, after the death of singer Royal “Little Royal” Torrence, James Brown’ s D.C.-based half brother. A lot of local R&B players had backed up Little Royal over the years, and filling a room with music and musicians seemed like an appropriate way to send him off.

“It’s so we can meet each other without going to a funeral,” says Mildred “Millie” Russell, manager of the Legendary Orioles.

There’s a $5 donation and a cash bar. Often, the room is packed.

“Wink, you going to play?” Joines asks drummer Lawrence “Wink” Mitchell, 65, who is seated at a table near the dance floor.

“I don’t know,” Mitchell says.

Russell laughs. “ ‘I don’t know,’ ” she says. “He’s got his sticks in his pocket.”

A cheer goes up when “Dancing Tony” arrives. Tony Artis isn’t a musician, but a dapper octogenarian music fan who with his wife, Maggie, still goes anywhere in search of a live band with a danceable beat.

Many of the performers are veterans of the Chitlin’ Circuit, the network of clubs that once catered to black audiences.

“What’s special about this place is there are so many musicians,” says Greg Bruch, bass player in the Chicken Head Band. (“We bring the funkin blues,” reads their business card.)

And so many classic songs, from “Mustang Sally” to “I Will Survive.”

When it’s Barbara Washington’s turn at the mic, she sings a torrid “Let the Good Times Roll” — “I don’t care if you’re young or old, let the good times roll” — before announcing that she’s going to slow it down so she can catch her breath.

“I don’t feel no pain when I’m singing,” Washington, 77, says, before crooning “At Last.”

Regardless of who’s in the rotating cast on the bandstand, they can stop and start on a dime, reacting to a head flip or a finger point from the singer.

Do they practice?

“No, no,” Joines says. “They just come and sit in.”

“We just wing it,” Mitchell says. “I don’t know what they’re going to do when I get here.”

Everyone has played long enough to understand the musician’s creed: If you screw up, just keep playing.

Curry is 81. She used to run the 4400 Club on Rhode Island Avenue NW, till the rent forced her to look elsewhere. She’s been in Hyattsville since 1995. Now she has a small empire in a light industrial neighborhood not far from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway: the nightclub, an adjoining liquor store and a Jamaican carryout. She lives in a house across the street.

Says Russell: “Gee, she’s the last of them.”

“I just love the music and the atmosphere and the people,” Curry says. “They’re so talented. There are a few years that have gotten in there, but the sound is there. The love is there. . . . We may not hear as well. We may not see as well. But we’re still breathing.”

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly.