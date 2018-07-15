HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Former state delegate Johnny Olszewski Jr. has maintained his razor-thin margin of victory in a recount of the Democratic primary race for Baltimore County executive.

State Sen. Jim Brochin requested a recount after initial results showed him losing to Olszewski by just nine votes.

But a recount concluded Saturday shows Olszewski the winner by 17 votes. That’s out of more than 84,000 ballots cast.

The board of elections still must certify the results of the recount. In a Facebook post, though, Brochin conceded defeat Saturday night and congratulated Olszewski on his victory.

Olszewski now faces Republican insurance commissioner Al Redmer Jr. in November.

