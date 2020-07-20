“I’ve been doing this in this country for 26 years. You get used to it,” he said as a sports drink was within reach.

Across a region suspended in a months-long pandemic limbo, local leaders warned residents of oppressive temperatures as the Washington area notched its hottest day of 2020. At the same time, a global pandemic limited access to relief or left it beyond reach.

AD

The mercury at Reagan National and Dulles International airports hit a sweltering 99 degrees, while Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport registered 100. It was also the first day in three years the nation’s capital recorded three consecutive days with temperatures of at least 97 degrees, according to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) closed the city’s coronavirus testing sites and grocery distribution locations Monday, citing the risk to staff and volunteers at the outdoors centers. The virus tests will resume with limited hours Tuesday and Wednesday, although neither day will offer a respite from the heat with highs forecast to reach 97 degrees.

“We are in the middle of some very oppressing and very hot days,” Bowser said.



AD

AD

Christopher Rodriguez, the District’s director of homeland security and emergency management, said anyone using the city’s cooling centers is required to wear a mask. The city is providing masks to those who don’t have one, and visitors must stay six feet apart.

Ceymone Dyce, a clinical supervisor for the D.C. Downtown Day Services Center run by nonprofit Pathways to Housing, said outreach workers are focusing on keeping clients cool and hydrated, handing out frozen bottles of water and loosefitting clothes. The center can also accommodate three clients per hour to take a shower.

“With social distancing, you can’t sit in a Starbucks now and just get a moment of air conditioning,” she said. “It's been a humbling experience. You take for granted the moments you can sit in your car, or feel a fan.”

AD

AD

As officials and advocates responded to the heat wave, the ongoing pandemic created a hot day in Washington unlike any other. With D.C. in Phase 2 of its reopening, many places where residents traditionally find refuge were closed, including movie theaters, indoor museums and public libraries.

Perhaps most cruelly, the closures meant even swimming pools and splash pads were off-limits. Banneker Pool, typically a refuge for children in Columbia Heights and Shaw when the mercury rises, contained water but was inaccessible from the baking asphalt of Georgia Avenue NW.

Some residents tried to enjoy the city’s outdoor attractions despite the weather.

Hawi Abebe said she’s gotten bored staying home in Silver Spring and is taking classes to become a physician assistant. She and her father went to the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden, which reopened Saturday.

As Abebe rested with a melting Frappuccino, watching her father walk circles around the garden despite the wilting weather, she was reconsidering the decision.

AD

AD

“It’s very hot,” she said. “We wanted to come just to chill.”

Some from outside the region took their chances with the weather.

Elishia and Kempton Thompson wanted to get their three kids out of the house in Atlanta, where they’ve been cooped up since March. They had already canceled their spring break plans and ruled out plane travel, but the kids were restless, so they got in the car and drove north.

They weighed their options: Do they take the kids to an indoor attraction, where they feared catching the coronavirus, or stay outside and suffer?

“It’s safer to be outside,” Elishia said. “But as you see, I’m sweating in this.” She gestured toward her flower-print mask.

AD

On her lap, 3-year-old Kaelynn played with a coral-colored plastic fan she picked up as a souvenir in Virginia Beach. “Can I use this for a sec? Mommy needs it,” Elishia said, taking the whirling fan. “We were expecting it to be cooler because we were traveling up north. But it’s hotter here than Atlanta.”

AD

While cooler climes always beckon, those in the Washington region found different strategies for staying cool.

Misha Zlatkowic, a 30-year-old truck driver taking a break Monday in Tysons Corner, judged this summer to be cooler than last. He said his previous career as a lifeguard and pool supervisor left him so inured to heat that the constant drip of sweat from his forehead doesn’t change his behavior.

“There’s nowhere to go anyways,” Zlatkowic said. “I drink cold water and I’m fine.”

AD

Others, less stoic, were taking extra precautions.

Anja Martinovac, a 23-year-old financial analyst in Reston, said she changed her workout from the morning or midday to as late as 8 p.m. to manage the scorching weather. She and Ana Bradic, a sophomore at George Washington University, have also moved their hangouts from a local pool or park to inside one of their houses.

AD

“We already weren’t doing much during the pandemic,” Bradic said. “The weather doesn’t change much.”

Fahd Choudhary, 38, is one of only 200 essential workers at an office park near Tysons Corner that normally hosts 10,000 employees daily. An information technology worker, he said the near-empty office park makes staying cool easier.

AD

“The heat doesn’t bother me,” Choudhary said as he waited for his chicken burger at the From Scratch food truck. “Winter does.”

Working inside the truck can be unbearable for the food truck’s chef, Branislav Pavi. He’s been going through four to five water bottles each three-hour shift to stay hydrated. But with the stove firing in a small, mostly enclosed space, he said, temperatures can rise to more than 115 degrees — and it feels hotter with a mask.