On a bright warm fall day, hardly a cloud could be seen

On a bright fall Saturday in the middle of October, Washington seemed a storehouse of natural treasures, as leaves glittered, rivers glinted and from its place in a clear blue sky, a warm sun shone in its full autumnal brilliance.. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight If anything in nature seemed in short supply, it may have been the clouds. But this may have prompted few complaints. After all, a` well known expression of optimism employs the words “not a cloud in the sky.”

If Saturday’s skies did not conform perfectly to cloudlessness, they came close.

For much of the day it appeared that the blue expanse above wss populated by only a sparse collection of clouds, if indeed any could be found.

For much of the day, in its hourly observation of conditions aloft, the National Weather Service reported “A Few Clouds.” Those few, or others that replaced them, remained above for hours, according to the official observations.

But at 4 p.m., even those few, possibly recognizing the precariousness of their position, seemed to surrender the sky.

Our weather was then described as “Fair.” Under the heading of “sky condition,” the official observation declared our skies “clear.“

Obviously, in a city such as ours, no shortage of concerns exists.

But for those fortunate enough to be out and about at 4 p.m. on a Saturday when the temperature reached 76 degrees, there seemed,at least meteorologically, not a cloud in the sky.

Seldom, perhaps can so bright and pleasant a day be provided at a time when so many people seemed to have the ability to enjoy it and its associated natural splendors.

The 76 degree reading made Saturday one of the warmer days of the month. It was six degrees above average for the date.

The afternoon’s high, which enablled relaxed shirt-sleeve strolling, was reached after a 27 degree climb from the morning low of 49.

Beyond the beguiling warmth, on such a day as Saturday Washington strollers could be entranced by the gradually changing colors of the leaves.

At some times and places during autumn the foliage may be described as a sort of riot of color.

Probably in the immediate Washington area, our trees and shrubs have not yet recognized the urge to riot. What we see still seems a quiet demonstration.

But the ingredients exist for more display. A scarlet branch or two on a tree that remains mostly green seems to seize our glance. And sone trees do seem in full scarlet leaf.

Similarly, a golden branch or two on a single tree catches the eye, while here and there entire trees already seem covered in golden leaves.

So far, it seems, the signal has not been given for a full woodland conflagration. But it seems to be in the offing.

