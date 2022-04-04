As of late in Monday afternoon, no April day in Washington this year has been warmer than the 65 degrees reached Friday.

Nor has any day been cooler than Saturday’s 39-degree low.

Of course, to see the overcast of Monday afternoon as symbolic of the coloration of April thus far might mean overlooking the details and the nuances.

It is these less-dramatic differences in wind and rain, sun and shade and warmth and chill that give each day its atmospheric texture and character.

For example, within the temperature limits, upper and lower, that have defined these early April days, we have seen at least one trend.

That trend has been fluctuation. An amusement-park ride metaphor for meteorological change comes to mind: the roller-coaster effect.

We started the month at the top of the slope: The high on Friday came to 65 degrees, and the low amounted to 46. Saturday we plunged down the incline, to a high of 58, and low of 39.

Sunday saw us again on the ascent. Up again, into the 60s, we went, to a high of 62. Our low, 44 degrees, was five above Saturday. This rise seemed only proper as we journeyed deeper into spring.

But Monday supported our choice of the amusement park metaphor. In Washington on Monday, it was down again, from the 60s to the day’s 59-degree high.

And for Monday’s low, as of early evening, we sank again to the 39 of Saturday.

By Monday, it seemed a challenge to discern the seasonal direction of this month on the basis of the thermometer alone.

But perhaps a hint that spring might be settling in could be inferred from the wind.

Friday and Sunday seemed notably windy. Both had peak winds of 29 mph, and both had gusts, shorter-lived bursts of wind, in the 40 mph range.

But although adhering to the temperature limits of April’s first days, Monday stood out for calmness. As of evening, no Monday gust measured more than 20 mph.