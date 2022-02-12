Instead, on a day when our average high was only 48, Saturday reached 62. That extended a streak of days in the 60s that started with Thursday’s 62, and continued with 67 on Friday.
It also showed that not all unusually warm February days need look alike.
On Friday, with its 67, brilliant sunshine seemed to symbolize a joyous rejection of winter.
Saturday’s sun appeared more briefly. Its light seemed thinner and paler, often merely sensed behind a gray curtain of cloud.
But at 62 degrees, Saturday’s high temperature matched the average high here of early April.
By its warmth alone, Saturday seemed a sign of meteorological benevolence, more generous than we might expect of mid-February.
It may snow Sunday. Lawns may wear white coats. But such a reversion to winter’s type might only confirm our sense of the surprising comforts and merits of Thursday, Friday and Saturday.