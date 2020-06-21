Then they marched through the streets of Washington, as so many have in recent weeks, to demonstrate against racism and police brutality.

AD

“Black lives matter! Black dads matter! My dad matters!” the crowd chanted. The group numbered perhaps 200 or more.

AD

T-shirts proclaimed “We the best dads,” “Strong black father,” and “Daddy — the man, the myth the legend.” Some were pushing strollers on the summer morning. Several said they were looking for something activism-related to do on the holiday and spotted the event beforehand on social media.

Among them was Daryl Curry, a video educator from Brookland who was celebrating his first Father’s Day. He was there with his 10-month-old son Caido in a stroller.

“A lot of black fathers don’t have this opportunity — to be a father” because they die at the hands of police, Curry said. “The opportunity is taken from them and it’s damaged the community.”

AD

Negative stereotypes of absent and uncaring fathers need to be challenged, he said. “We’re here because we want to lead our children.”

Sheila Roberts, a 31-year-old insurance lawyer from Tampa, had surprised her own dad — who lives in Virginia — with a weekend visit. They were looking for a good way to celebrate the day that honored him, she said.

AD

“Black fathers don’t get the credit they deserve,” Roberts said. “I’m here to dispel the myth and stereotype.” She was with her parents, boyfriend and her boyfriend’s mother.

Roberts said the burst of activism nationwide in the last several weeks has led her to think more about how she can help fight racism, including through pro bono work.

AD

The gathering was the latest in an extraordinary and prolonged series of demonstrations in Washington and elsewhere in the weeks since George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died with the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer pressed into his neck on Memorial Day.

A group known as The Dad Gang coordinated the D.C. “March of Dads” as a response to the deaths of Floyd and others. “This Sunday is for the dads here and those taken,” organizers said in advance. “Too many Black fathers have been taken from their families by racism and violence.”

AD

Hundreds registered in advance for the event, with dads of all races invited to join. Mindful of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizers said those who rallied and marched should wear masks. They planned to provide masks for those who didn’t have one.

AD

The route led the marchers a short distance to Black Lives Matter Plaza next to Lafayette Square, in sight of the White House.

“COME IN PEACE,” organizers said. “LEAVE EMPOWERED.”

Some organizers in their 20s and 30s said they also have a generational mission: to shift the images of dads to black men more of their generation. To them, that includes more frank talk about mental health needs, what one speaker called “toxic masculinity” and the need to care for black fathers who may not look like you.

“Black lives don’t matter if all black dads don’t matter. Trans black women matter too!” Michael “Mouse” Jones told the crowd at Black Lives Matter Plaza, prompting some of the loudest cheers of the morning. “It doesn’t matter what college your kid goes to, what sneakers they have if you’re not raising them with empathy. Generational wealth doesn’t matter if you don’t have generational empathy.”

AD

AD

At the Mall, Jeff Johnson, who runs a Baltimore group called Men Thrive, led the group in shouting the name of male ancestors they wanted to honor. Later, he told The Washington Post he works to connect black men to behavioral health resources including meditation, therapy and stress management.

Among African Americans, Johnson said, “I think there is an evolving Dad. Black men are not interested in defining what fatherhood is. Today there is greater access to self-creative resources, and that’s a good thing.”

Edward Smith, chief operating officer of The Dad Gang, said the movement is heavily aimed at social media and Google searches. He pulled out his phone and typed “dad.” A white face appeared at the top. Then he clicked “images.” More white faces at the top.

AD

“Why are we not up there?” he asked. “Where are we?”