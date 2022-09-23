On first full day after equinox, summer seemed gone

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Call it coincidence, but Friday, Washington’s first full day since the autumn equinox, was a superbly autumnal sort of day. Consultation with the thermometer scarcely seemed needed to pronounce Friday almost fully autumnal in so many ways, including its invigorating coolness. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But Friday’s 70-degree official high temperature ratified the readings of our internal gauges.

Summer did not seem to inflict its worst on us this year. But even at its best summer could not be asked to provide a day so capable of elevating our mood as Friday.

So seldom does the occurrence of one of the seasonal landmarks, the equinoxes or the solstices, seem to suggest that nature had thrown a meteorological switch.

Before Friday, only one day all month had a high in the 70s. That was the 7th, with 79. On Thursday the mercury reached 83.

Advertisement

Then came the equinox at a few minutes after 9 p.m., and on Friday we awoke to a day such as we had not seen all summer, a day that seemed to summon the most sluggish to action and activity.

In breezy conditions that flooded us with air of atypical freshness, humidity seemed to be consigned to history, not to Friday.

The equinox separates our six months when sunlight predominates from the six when darkness prevails. In almost every day this month before the equinox, we could detect the signs of summer.

But Friday, the first full day after the equinox, was different. The 70-degree high was cooler than any day since May 8, with its 58. The 56-degree morning low was coolest since May 11.

It seemed obvious that summer was gone.

GiftOutline Gift Article