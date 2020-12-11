Gifts loom large in December, and on Friday, Washington received one, the meteorological gift of a bright 60-degree day in the middle of a month often known for darkness and cold.

In Washington, the mercury rose to 61 degrees, 13 above the norm for the day. At Dulles International Airport, it was even warmer, with a high of 62, which was 15 above the norm.

At a time when the traditional temperature trend is decidedly downward, the 11th day of December confounded expectations. It turned out to be the warmest of the month.

With only 10 days to go to our shortest, darkest day, and with frigid January but three weeks off, it might have seemed ungrateful to ask more of Friday or insist on blue skies and sunshine.

Yet, considerable quantities of both became our lot. To shut one’s eyes and sense the sun on our faces was to be transported back in time to April or March. Both recorded average monthly highs only a couple of degrees above what we had Friday.