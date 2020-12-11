At a time when the traditional temperature trend is decidedly downward, the 11th day of December confounded expectations. It turned out to be the warmest of the month.
With only 10 days to go to our shortest, darkest day, and with frigid January but three weeks off, it might have seemed ungrateful to ask more of Friday or insist on blue skies and sunshine.
Yet, considerable quantities of both became our lot. To shut one’s eyes and sense the sun on our faces was to be transported back in time to April or March. Both recorded average monthly highs only a couple of degrees above what we had Friday.