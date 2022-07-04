On July 4, a reminder of the zoo animal that made a bid for freedom

Placeholder while article actions load

On Independence Day, a recent report from the National Zoo prompted thoughts of one of the best-known incidents in Washington of zoo animal independence. On Friday, the zoo posted on its website a report of recent acquisitions at its facility in Virginia. Titled “Meet the New Red Pandas,” it described three new arrivals at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal.

On a day devoted to reflection on liberty and freedom, the announcement aroused recollection of Rusty, a red panda who fled the National Zoo in 2013.

Rusty’s escape made the news around the world, apparently in part because of its rarity and seeming ingenuity.

Rusty was soon found strolling the streets of the Adams Morgan neighborhood and was returned to confinement.

Later Rusty was transferred to the Front Royal facility, a move, the zoo said, that was intended to give him and his mate an environment more conducive to breeding. Red pandas have been designated an endangered species.

Advertisement

In its Friday report, the zoo listed the new red pandas as Scarlet, Xena and Taizong.

They were sent to Front Royal to breed and to help conservation scientists better understand their health, the zoo statement said.

Scarlet and Taizong came to breed with each other, and Xena is to breed with Rocket, another red panda at the site.

In addition to their striped faces and ringed tails, one trait that characterizes red pandas is their adeptness at escape.

This is associated with their tree-climbing ways, if not necessarily with a desire to avoid confinement.

But it appears that Rusty, who sojourned briefly beyond the zoo’s bounds nine years ago, was not the only member of his species to show a seeming wish for freedom.

News accounts of the efforts of the animals to get away are widespread in the media. A news report published in 2020 told of a red panda that had been missing from a zoo in Virginia’s Tidewater area since 2017.

GiftOutline Gift Article