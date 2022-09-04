On Labor Day weekend, Sunday still showed strong signs of summer

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Although this is Labor Day weekend, Sunday, with its 91-degree high temperature, did not at first glance seem to be bringing us even to the unofficial end of summer. Sunday, at least superficially, seemed instead to possess almost everything rightfully expected of a summer’s day in the capital.

These include heat, humidity and plenty of bright sunshine. But perhaps foremost of them is heat.

Although our sample includes only four days, Sunday tied for the hottest day this month. Thursday started September with a 91-degree high, but two days in the upper 80s intervened before the mercury again rose to 91.

With such a reading on the day before Labor Day, it seemed a challenge to evict summer from our region, or from our thoughts and feelings.

At 91 degrees, Sunday’s top reading seemed a little more than we might have expected. It was 6 degrees above average, and only 5 degrees short of the record for the date. That was 96, set only three years ago.

Advertisement

In addition, we know better than to assess a day by the thermometer alone. Perhaps no numerical description of humidity appeals to our understanding in the same way as temperature. But we may say of humidity that we know it when we feel it.

Aside from feeling hot, Sunday possessed at least a portion of that sticky summertime feeling of immersion in a warm bath.

A case could be made that the air around us on Sunday sought to clutch at us and suggest that we might wish to rest more and perspire less.

In terms of such measures as the dew point, or the heat index, it appeared that Sunday’s atmosphere hovered near the border between uncomfortable and oppressive.

Moreover, Sunday brought us a summer breeze. It swept across the area from the south. Somehow it succeeded in dissipating humidity, at the same time as it spoke of warm summer days.

Advertisement

With all that, Sunday still showed signs of the passing of what we might term the summer of our thoughts and imaginings. Perhaps at no hour did those signs and suggestions seem more evident than at sunset.

In late June, our sun set as late as 8:37 p.m. On Sunday, no matter how much fire it produced, no matter how bright it seemed to burn, nothing could prevent it from leaving the sky an hour earlier.

That hour is noticeable. That loss may be virtually irreplaceable. It might be considered a celestial sign that heat and humidity may linger on but summer must end.

As much as any signals that we might cite, the encroaching darkness of September bears the sad news of the vanishing of psychological summer.

So well known as to be accepted almost without thought, the late sunsets and long days of summer at its peak speak to us of ease and luxury, delivering us from the need for haste and hurry.

Advertisement

Yet that did not prevent us from savoring the signs of change, vivid or subdued, that Sunday presented. Spectacle appeared, and seemed appropriate to its significance.

At the hour of sunset on Sunday, it seemed easier than usual to read meaning into the orange tint assumed by the long stretches of darkening clouds.

They seemed almost insistent on keeping the day alive, to absorb and capture the last fiery rays of the descending sun.

But they could not keep their grasp on the burn and blaze of the day. In time, they gave in to darkness.

But as the sun was setting on Sunday, a bright half moon was still ascending in the east. And the warmth of the descending sun seemed to be pursued across the sky by this symbol of silvery coolness.

GiftOutline Gift Article