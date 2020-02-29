Many might then have nodded in the face of whipping wind and recalled the old phrase about March coming in like a lion.
But whether the wind produced a lion’s roar, or merely keened or whistled or hummed, at its peak it was clocked by the National Weather Service at Reagan National Airport at 29 mph. That made February’s last day one of its windiest.
In addition, at many points, gusts sprang up of more than 30 mph, and at National one of them was measured at 37 mph.
Although it came on a Saturday, the 29th did not to invite all forms of leisure activity. If tennis was contemplated, it might in at least one spot have been discouraged by more than the breeze toying with the ball.
In Montgomery County, the Twitter feed of Montgomery Parks said the tennis court was closed at Cabin John Local Park. A tree toppled onto it, apparently Friday, also a windy day.