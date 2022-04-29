On our 40th day of spring, Friday seemed to represent the season well

Placeholder while article actions load

Friday was our 40th day of spring, and it had the look and feel of a worthy representative of its season, perhaps making many of us hope that the next 40 may share its qualities. Friday’s high temperature of 67 degrees seemed warm enough to suit, although it fell six degrees below the April 29 average.

On a bright afternoon 40 days since the equinox, our sun showed spring strength, especially with few clouds to interfere with its beaming benevolence.

At moments it is true, Friday did not seem so warm. Notable among these moments was 6:16 a.m., when the morning’s temperature officially scraped bottom, falling to 42 degrees.

That was 11 degrees below average, and in itself, it did not seem especially springlike.

But perhaps that low temperature, only 10 degrees above freezing, helped us recognize how much Friday actually embodied the essence of this season of optimism, change and renewal.

The mercury reached its lowest point of the morning within minutes of the time when the sun was rising over Washington.

Perhaps more significant than the chill was the ability of the day to shake off its shackles and in the light of the sun to rise 25 degrees.

Such single-day transitions from morning traces of winter to afternoon hints of summer often characterize early and mid-spring.

Such events almost seem in a single day to embody the story of spring. They demonstrate its nature as an intermediate season, a time of meteorological shift between the two poles of our year, summer and winter.

In the small hours of the morning, days such as Friday may remind us of the cold and darkness of winter. But as the sun rises, and sunlight increasingly stretches before us, such days speak also of the early dawns, late sunsets and enveloping warmth of the summer to come.

In that way, Friday the 29th of April, seemed a not only a day but also a milestone and symbol.

