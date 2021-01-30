With a high temperature of 40 — four degrees below normal — and tree branches bereft of leaves, Saturday was obviously wintry.
Otherwise, it betrayed no sign that snow would finally fall on the morrow. For memorable morning hours, blue sky seemed to stretch from horizon to horizon, with close scrutiny required to spot the wispiest semblance of clouds.
Saturday seemed much like any other day since Feb. 20, 2019. None was followed by snow.
But if Saturday did not look much different from them, it was expected at last to be different.