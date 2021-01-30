In its way, Saturday in Washington was historic, a day to single out from the 710 days that had preceded it. Saturday was the day before the expected arrival of our first substantial snowfall in almost two years.

If we did not call it snowfall eve, it still seemed worthy of some distinctive designation.

With a high temperature of 40 — four degrees below normal — and tree branches bereft of leaves, Saturday was obviously wintry.

Otherwise, it betrayed no sign that snow would finally fall on the morrow. For memorable morning hours, blue sky seemed to stretch from horizon to horizon, with close scrutiny required to spot the wispiest semblance of clouds.

Saturday seemed much like any other day since Feb. 20, 2019. None was followed by snow.

But if Saturday did not look much different from them, it was expected at last to be different.