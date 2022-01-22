Not since Jan. 31, 2019, has the mercury in Washington plunged lower than 16 degrees.
But as so often holds true for any topic, another way exists of telling Saturday’s story.
For example, on Saturday, as we marched another day further from the winter solstice and a day closer to spring, our temperature refused to be confined to the nether regions of the thermometer.
From that almost-historic low of 16, we managed to make our thermal move. Up through the teens we climbed, on through the 20s, we rose, finally reaching the more familiar meteorological realms above the freezing point.
Warmth can hold a relative meaning. But National Weather Service data for our Saturday lets us support this statement. For a few hours, we felt above-32-
degree warmth for the first time since late Thursday.
Our sojourn above the freezing point occurred amid visible signs that the Potomac River was responding to the thermometer by preparing to enter a new state.
Not Virginia or Maryland, but the solid state — the state of ice — in which individual water molecules respond to the cold by giving up the unruliness of liquidity. They instead take up fixed spots in a lattice of crystalline ice.
In fact, icy patches, described as rafts of incipient ice, seemed to coat the surface of the river Saturday afternoon.
The day’s brief sojourn outside the rule of ice did not take us far or last long. Washington’s high temperature, after all, reached nothing above 34 degrees. And the excursion lasted no more than four hours.
On Saturday, we rose above freezing sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The day was recaptured by cold between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Yet Saturday reminded us of the chill delights, which even a late January day in Washington may deliver.
With few clouds blotting our blue skies through much of the day, the sun shone brightly. Even as it maintained its low winter altitude clinging relatively close to the horizon, it gave forth an unmistakable brilliance. For those adequately attired, Saturday and its winter sunshine created a pleasant sense of warmth and even well-being when facing it.
As the clock wound down Saturday afternoon on our allotment of winter-shortened daylight, and as the sun sank toward the dark horizon in the west, it appeared to lose little of its robust assertiveness.
And even in a city where many have mastered the art of keeping closed-mouthed, the sudden beauties of the resulting sunset seemed almost enough to excuse anyone for open-mouthed awe.
What appeared to be a rugged continent of cloud, floating in the western sky, offered a display of the final rays of the setting sun.
At moments, it seemed that the clouds resembled a dazzling coral reef, set not in the sea but in the limpid blue of the sky, rich in texture, blazing with color.
Occupying a substantial swath of territory above the horizon, the clouds seemed composed of an infinity of individual and intermingled facets. They appeared to be painted in purple where facing away from the sunlight and in brilliant orange and red where they caught and exhibited the day’s last rays.
It seemed a fitting close to a January day that demonstrated the compatibility and potential for coexistence between winter’s cold and the sun’s warmth.